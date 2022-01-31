2022 OL Vega Ioane recaps weekend official visit to check out Penn State

This weekend Penn State Football played host to one of the top remaining 2022 recruits left on the board as offensive lineman Vega Ioane made the cross country trip to campus.

Ioane is listed as a 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive guard recruit out of Graham-Kapowsin High School in the state of Washington.

“It was a great visit,” Ioane told Nittany Nation. “There was a whole lot of food. They have been feeding us well on these visits. I got to meet most of the other linemen on the team, we did a photoshoot, met with all of the coaching staff and then toured the school to see the academic side as well as the football facilities.”