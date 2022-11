The transfer portal is once heating up and Penn State has begun to start showing interest in players that have announced their intention to enter the portal. I'll only list players I can confirm the staff has started following on Twitter after announcing they are entering the transfer portal. I ran a thread like this the past few years year and I'll try to keep this original post updated with who we are showing interest in and make subsequent posts with some more details as time goes on.

This year I'm gonna do something a bit different. Each player will have a number after their name linking the writeup post with the page number.

So it'll look like this...

FOR MORE ON THE TRANSFERS, CHECK OUT OUR THREAD HERE.