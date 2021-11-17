Our national analyst and rankings director in Adam Friedman reported in September that 2023 Bergen Catholic (NJ) defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell is yielding heavy interest from the Penn State staff, but what about his teammate in DJ Samuels?

It’s the same for the Rivals 5.7, three-star prospect, who has consistently heard from Nittany Lions defensive line coach John Scott. The conversations consist of plenty of constructive criticism that Samuels is able to take to the field with him every weekend.

“We speak on a weekly basis,” Samuels told Nittany Nation. “We go over how my games go and how Penn State’s games go. We talk about what I could’ve done better. Sometimes he’s able to watch my games and there are some weeks where my get-off and body language aren’t there. He tells me things straight up like a coach. It’s definitely a good relationship.”