2023 Florida athlete Conrad Hussey chooses Penn State

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound athlete prospect chose the Nittany Lions over 17 other scholarship offers from programs such as Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and many others.

Penn State Football continues to add to their class of 2023 as Florida athlete Conrad Hussey made his commitment today following a visit to campus earlier this month.

Penn State originally offered the Florida prospect back in May of 2021, but it wasn't until a few weeks ago that he was able to get up to campus for a visit.

"Many times in our lives, we come upon a crossroad and there is immense pressure to make the right decision for yourself, your leaders and last but not least - your family. I am blessed to be faced with such an opportunity at this time and would like to use this platform to thank my @STA family, my coaches and all the persons who have played a significant role in my development. With God's guidance and the love and support of my family, I have decided to commit to Penn State. I'm coming home Happy Valley!

#WeAre

#STAFootball"

Hussey is now the second Florida commitment in the class of 2023, joining the likes of quarterback Marcus Stokes. Hussey hails from a powerhouse Florida high school program in St. Thomas Aquinas, who produces multiple power five prospects year in and year out.

With the addition of Hussey in the WeAre23 class, Penn State now ranks fourth overall in the 2023 team rankings, just ahead of of Arkansas and Ohio State.

Stay tuned for more on Husseyand other WeAre23 recruit scoop right here on Nittany Nation!