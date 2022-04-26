2023 Florida RB Christopher Johnson Jr. talks Rutgers decommit, visit plans

Three-star Florida running back Christopher Johnson Jr. committed to Rutgers Football a little over a month ago following a visit up to New Jersey to check out the program. However after receiving some new interest from a few different schools, Johnson decided it was best to reopen his recruitment.

“I felt like I committed too early,” Johnson told TKR. “I still have another season of football to play. So I'm going to weigh out all my options and give other schools a chance to recruit me."