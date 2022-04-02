2023 LB Arvell Reese talks Penn State visit, walked away with new offer

Last weekend 2023 linebacker Arvell Reese from Cleveland, Ohio took a visit to State College. The Penn State staff made sure to make his first trip memorable, as he received an in-person offer from Penn State's head man, James Franklin.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker previously played for Euclid High School in Cleveland, but transferred to Glenville High School following his junior season and since then, coupled with his junior film making the rounds, Reese's recruitment has really taken off.

Nittany Nation caught up with Reese following his visit to hear about the day, offer, and how Penn State views the lengthy defender fitting into their defense.