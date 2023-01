This past weekend, Penn State Football had a ton of recruits on campus for the program’s first Junior Day event, but one recruit on campus was actually not a junior at all, rather a class of 2023 senior on his official visit.

That recruit was Dundlak High School (Md.) offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh and he spoke with Nittany Nation about his official visit to campus.

“The visit was great,” Onoh told NN. “They showed me around campus and all of the opportunities that they have for their athletes. I also got to spend a lot of quality time with the players.”