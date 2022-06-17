2023 New York DT Tyriq Blanding commits to Penn State, details commitment

"I chose to commit to Penn State because it's close to home, I have a great relationship with Coach Barnes and Coach Scott, and it felt like a family, a brotherhood," Blanding told Rivals.

For Penn State to have a successful season each year, one of the bigger games they have to win is against Michigan. And doing that starts with beating the Wolverines on the recruiting trail, something James Franklin did again today, as Middle Village (NY) Christ The King 2023 defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding just committed to the Nittany Lions over the Maize and Blue.

Blanding came to Happy Valley on his official visit this past weekend, and the time he spent with the coaching staff helped seal the deal. He shared more about the staff's plan for how he fits into Manny Diaz's defense.

"I have a great relationship with the staff and that only got stronger this past weekend," he said. "They said they see me playing 3-tech and gaining 20 more pounds at the college level."

Now that Blanding is pledged to PSU, he has lofty goals for his career in State College.

"My goal is to really just develop as a player and a person during my time there," he explained. "I just want to focus on doing my job and helping the team win games. It would be great to win a Big Ten Championship and National Championship."

As far as what the Blue and White faithful can expect from the CTK product, Blanding shared what his strengths are and where he still needs to improve.

"My strengths are my speed, my get-off, and my football IQ," he responded when asked. "Things I need to work on are my hips, feet, and strength."

It's not often big time college football players come from New York City. To be able to represent the Big Apple on the big stage at Penn State is a responsibility Blanding is not taking lightly.

"It feels good to be a major recruit from NYC," he said. "I want to show the world that NYC has talent, and the players coming out of here are just as good as from anywhere else."