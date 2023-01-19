2023 Penn State Football Junior Day 2.0 Recruit Visitor List
Every January, Penn State Football hosts a long list of recruits on campus for several Junior Day events as they are called. It's when the current high school football juniors are invited up to campus to meet with the staff, check out the facilities and just spend the day at State College.
With that being said, let's take a look at which prospects have already confirmed that they plan to attend the second Junior Day this coming Saturday.
JANUARY 21st....
CLASS OF 2024
WR Jay'Quan Bostic (Taft - OH)+
WR Sage Clawges (St. Thomas More - CT)
OL Idrys Cotton (Plymouth - MI)
OL Aba Selm (Simon Kenton - KY)*
OL Ryan Cory (Pine-Richland - PA)+
OL Robby Martin (Huntington - WV)*
OL Caleb Brewer (Wyomissing - PA)+
OL William Satterwhite (Hoban - OH)*
OL Michael McMonigle (William Penn Sr - PA)
DE Herb Gray (Flowers - MD)+
DE Deshon Dodson (Neumann - Goretti - PA)*
LB Chris Williams (St. Thomas More - CT)
DB Omillio Agard (St. Joe's Prep - PA)*
DB Jah Jah Boyd (Roman Catholic - PA)*
ATH Josiah Brown (Holy Trinity - NY)*
ATH Thomas Bacon Jr. (Long Island Lutheran - NY)
K Vasilios Fotopoulos (Sunlake - FL)
CLASS OF 2025
QB Malik Washington (Archbishop Spalding - MD)*
DB Jamal Davis Jr. (St. Thomas More - CT)
CLASS OF 2026
QB Dante Carr (Minersville - PA)
* -- HOLDS PSU OFFER
** -- PENN STATE COMMIT
+ -- HOLDS POWER FIVE OFFER
