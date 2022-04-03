2023 TE Andrew Rappleyea flips commitment to Penn State

After a few weeks of speculation that a flip could be in store, 2023 TE Andrew Rappleyea on Sunday morning did just that, flipping his commitment from Michigan to Penn State. Rappleyea announced his decision via his Twitter account.

"Michigan is a great place with great people but the reality is, I committed too quickly and take full responsibility for that," Rappleyea's tweet reads. "I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State. I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September. I'm excited about matriculating at Penn State and playing football four hours from my home. I am completely and fully committed to Penn State. My recruitment is closed. Thank you."

The four-star tight end out of Milton Academy (MA) originally committed to Michigan back in January after it appeared Penn State's tight end spots may have filled but Penn State would continue to pursue Rappleyea, including getting the Massachusetts native back on campus just two weeks ago.

