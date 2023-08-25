2024 F Matthew Hodge schedules Penn State Hoops Official Visit
As one of the primary targets for Penn State in the Class of 2024, St. Rose (NJ) forward and PSA Cardinals product Matthew Hodge will make his much anticipated official campus visit on Aug.31st.
Hodge is coming off a summer in which he established himself as one of the country's quickest ascending stock risers, thriving as a 6-foot-8 floor-spreading catch-and-stick threat with a high IQ on the EYBL circuit.
Hodge had a 42-point game during the prestigious Philly Live Event, powering his St. Rose team against St. John's College of DC. During the event, Hodge also had a 20-point, eight rebound, three-block, and three-steal performance, spearheading St. Rose to a 54-33 victory over St. Vincent-St. Mary of Ohio.
Hodge listed the Nittany Lions in his top 10, which he announced back on Aug.11. He whittled down a long list of suitors to Virginia, Alabama, Maryland, Xavier, Seton Hall, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Old Dominion, Villanova, and of course the Nittany Lions. The four star recruit is the son of legendary Old Dominion forward Odell Hodge, who is known for an illustrious career in which he scored 2000+ points and grabbed 1000+ boards and was two-time CAA Player of the Year.
