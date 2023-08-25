As one of the primary targets for Penn State in the Class of 2024, St. Rose (NJ) forward and PSA Cardinals product Matthew Hodge will make his much anticipated official campus visit on Aug.31st.

Hodge is coming off a summer in which he established himself as one of the country's quickest ascending stock risers, thriving as a 6-foot-8 floor-spreading catch-and-stick threat with a high IQ on the EYBL circuit.