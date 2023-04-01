The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect recruit plays for Manadarin High School down in Jacksonville, Florida and chose the Nittany Lions over 33 other offers from programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, USC and several others.

Penn State Football lands their sixth verbal commit commitment in the class of 2024 today as cornerback prospect Jon Mitchell went public with his decision on Saturday morning.

As a member of the class of 2024, Mitchell is ranked as a 5.7, three-star recruit which also slotted him as the No. 88 overall prospect in the state of Florida and the No. 57 overall cornerback prospect for his class.

Going back to Mitchell, the Florida native is currently on his second trip to campus since October as he’s been campus since Thursday and he really felt the love from the coaching staff. On top of that, Mitchell also built a very close bond with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, whose development of DBs over the past fews years has really caught the attention of recruits across the country.

Mitchell is coming off a solid junior season where he finished 37 total tackles (23 solo), three tackles for loss, four pass deflections, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Now not only is Penn State getting a solid cornerback prospect, but they are also getting a recruit from a school that features several other notable targets including 2024 cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter and 2025 wide receiver Jamie Ffrench.

Stay tuned for more about Mitchell and other Penn State Football recruiting news right here on Nittany Nation!