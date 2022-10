Standout 2024 defensive back Casey Etienne Jr from Cardinal Gibbons High school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida picked up his seventh offer from Penn State.

Etienne Jr a standout football and basketball athlete in the state of Florida caught the eyes of the Penn State coaching staff recently as he earned an offer from coach Alan Zemaitis.

"Coach Zemaitis called me the other day to inform me about the offer," Etienne told Nittany Nation. "He said that he loved my film and he told me that coaches Dex (Anthony Pointdexter) and (Kenny) Sanders loved my tape as well. They didn’t get into too much details, but he told me that they loved it over there. They feel like they could develop me into an athlete that can play on Sundays.”