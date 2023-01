2024 Florida athlete Jameer Grimsley from Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida received an offer from Penn State Monday Night.

"Coach Terry Smith informed me of the offer," said Grimsley. "We had a good conversation and he was telling me how they liked my speed, size, and length."

Grimsley currently stands at 6-foot-3, 185-pounds and that's what makes him one of the most sought-after prospects in the state for his recruiting class.