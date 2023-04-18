2024 four-star OL Donovan Harbour details Penn State commitment
Penn State landed commitment No.10 in their 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon when four-star Wisconsin OL Donovan Harbour announced his commitment. His commitment marks the third commitment overall joining 2024 ATH/OL Caleb Brewer and 2025 running back Kiandrea Barker.
Harbour committed to the Nittany Lions over 19 other offers from schools such as Boston College, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive guard recruit out of Wisconsin spoke with Rivals National Recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove about his commitment.
“It feels great,” Harbour told Rivals.com “I love being a Nittany Lion and I love Penn State. As soon as I stepped foot on campus on Friday, I felt like this was home. I know a couple of guys up there like Jerry (Cross) and we’ve been going at it since we were little guys. He told me a lot about Penn State, but I never believed him. Then as soon as I stepped foot on campus, I just knew that this could really be home.
“As soon as the Saturday game hit, I went up to coach (James) Franklin’s office and told him that I wanted to commit. Coach Franklin expected it, but at the same time, he really didn’t expect it either. As soon as we shook hands, I was happy, he was happy, coach (Phil) Trautwein was happy and my mom was happy too.”
Harbour's relationship with several members of the coaching staff played a big part in why he chose the Nittany Lions.
"I also connected a lot with my guys coach Scott and coach Khalil (Ahmad),” said Harbour. “Coach Scott was the first guy to reach out to me and offer me at Penn State, and ever since then we’ve connected with one another. He’s a great dude and the funniest guy I’ve ever met. Then coach Khalil, he’s just a real chill and laidback coach, he’s one of a kind.”
Next up for Harbour he will put on his recruiting hat as he hopes to help build something at Penn State when he arrives next year.
“I’m going to recruit everybody,” he said. “Three-star, four-star, five stars, we got to get everybody. I got to get this ring and this Natty when I get to Penn State. We are getting a ring in the next four to five years.”
Penn State building strong 2024 offensive line class
After a high-quality 2023 offensvie line class, Phil Trautwein and the Nittany Lions are well on their way to building a potentially even better 2024 class.
While Caleb Brewer was recruited as an athlete, there is a good chance he ends up on the offensive line and could end up playing multiple positions. The Nittany Lions also hold a commitment from Cooper Cousins, one of the best offensive tackles in the nation, ranked 10th in the Rivals 2024 recruiting rankings.
Outside their trio of offensive line commitments, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and the Nittany Lions coaching staff find themselves in strong spots for another Wisconsin offensive lineman in Garrett Sexton, Akron (OH) interior offensive lineman William Satterwhite, and Pennsylvania offensive tackle Kevin Heywood. Other names to watch in the 2024 recruiting cycle on the offensive line include Massachusetts OT Guerby Labmert, Massachusetts interior offensvie lineman/defensive lineman Liam Andrews, California interior lineman DeAndrea Carter, North Carolina guard Kai Greer, Florida guard Jake Guarnera, and Philadelphia guard Zafir Stewart.
