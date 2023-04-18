Penn State landed commitment No.10 in their 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon when four-star Wisconsin OL Donovan Harbour announced his commitment. His commitment marks the third commitment overall joining 2024 ATH/OL Caleb Brewer and 2025 running back Kiandrea Barker.

Harbour committed to the Nittany Lions over 19 other offers from schools such as Boston College, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others.





The 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive guard recruit out of Wisconsin spoke with Rivals National Recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove about his commitment.

“It feels great,” Harbour told Rivals.com “I love being a Nittany Lion and I love Penn State. As soon as I stepped foot on campus on Friday, I felt like this was home. I know a couple of guys up there like Jerry (Cross) and we’ve been going at it since we were little guys. He told me a lot about Penn State, but I never believed him. Then as soon as I stepped foot on campus, I just knew that this could really be home.

“As soon as the Saturday game hit, I went up to coach (James) Franklin’s office and told him that I wanted to commit. Coach Franklin expected it, but at the same time, he really didn’t expect it either. As soon as we shook hands, I was happy, he was happy, coach (Phil) Trautwein was happy and my mom was happy too.”