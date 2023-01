One of the most intriguing visitors on campus this weekend for Penn State is 2024 linebacker Kristopher Jones. The Virginia linebacker is among the Nittany Lions' top linebacker targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

The Stafford (VA) native has made several trips to Penn State over his recruitment, last taking in the sights and sounds of Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' White Out win vs Minnesota in October.

Nittany Nation caught up with Jones shortly after his visit to discuss his trip and what's in store for the Rivals250 linebacker going forward.