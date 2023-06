Penn State's recruiting class has their second safety. Three-star Irvington, New Jersey, native Vaboue Toure has committed to the Nittany Lions. Toure is just the latest addition to a quickly growing Nittany Lion recruiting class as Penn State remains hot on the recruiting trail in the month of June. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound Toure pairs with four-star Maryland native Dejuan Lane to form a very strong safety duo in Penn State's 2024 recruiting class. Tip of the cap to Anthony Poindexter for putting together a top notch safety class this cycle.

Toure's recruitment has been a quiet one. At one time, Ohio State looked like the potential leaders in his recruitment. However, Penn State always remained a consistent throughout the recruitment and continued to recruit Toure as hard as any other program. This helped lay the foundation for Toure's commitment.

Oklahoma was also a big player in this recruitment. He visited Norman in the spring and left very high on the Sooners. At this point his recruitment appeared to be shaping up to be the Nittany Lion/Sooner. However, with Toure officially visiting Kentucky last weekend and never making it to his Oklahoma OV his recruitment came down to the Nittany Lions and Wildcats.

What Penn State is getting in Toure: