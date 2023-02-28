2024 New York City guard Christian Bliss now on Penn State's radar
As a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard with a college ready build and prolific scoring at all three levels, Queens native Christian Bliss is the latest 2024 prospect to emerge on Penn State's radar.
Bliss has been the scoring source on which The George School (Pa) has leaned the past two seasons, with a notable work rate on the offensive and defensive glass.
Bliss has evolved as a dependable outside shooter and is known for his vaunted pull-up jumper.
He's also thrived in some hothouse environments this winter. With his well rounded game on full display, Bliss recently turned in a performance of 23 points (7-for-16 FG, 4-7 3FG), nine boards and seven assists en route to a 74-68 victory over national power St. Frances of Baltimore, MD.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news