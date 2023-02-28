News More News
2024 New York City guard Christian Bliss now on Penn State's radar

Zach Smart • NittanyNation
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

As a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard with a college ready build and prolific scoring at all three levels, Queens native Christian Bliss is the latest 2024 prospect to emerge on Penn State's radar.

Bliss has been the scoring source on which The George School (Pa) has leaned the past two seasons, with a notable work rate on the offensive and defensive glass.

Bliss has evolved as a dependable outside shooter and is known for his vaunted pull-up jumper.

He's also thrived in some hothouse environments this winter. With his well rounded game on full display, Bliss recently turned in a performance of 23 points (7-for-16 FG, 4-7 3FG), nine boards and seven assists en route to a 74-68 victory over national power St. Frances of Baltimore, MD.

