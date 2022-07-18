2024 Ohio TE Gavin Grover set to camp at Penn State, hoping to earn offer
Penn State Football has only sent out a couple of different offers to tight end prospects in the class of 2024 so far with only seven offers currently out to prospects.
One prospect that they are keeping a close eye on is 2024 Ohio tight end Gavin Grover and he spoke with Nittany Nation about his upcoming camp in State College.
“In the past, I’ve talked on the phone with Coach (Ty) Howle and he has expressed some interest in me,” Grover told NN. “He wanted me to come and camp with them, so I’ll be doing that on the 29th.”
