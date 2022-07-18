 2024 Ohio TE Gavin Grover set to camp at Penn State, hoping to earn offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-18 07:54:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2024 Ohio TE Gavin Grover set to camp at Penn State, hoping to earn offer

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football has only sent out a couple of different offers to tight end prospects in the class of 2024 so far with only seven offers currently out to prospects.

One prospect that they are keeping a close eye on is 2024 Ohio tight end Gavin Grover and he spoke with Nittany Nation about his upcoming camp in State College.

“In the past, I’ve talked on the phone with Coach (Ty) Howle and he has expressed some interest in me,” Grover told NN. “He wanted me to come and camp with them, so I’ll be doing that on the 29th.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}