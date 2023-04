One of the top ranked prospects on campus this past weekend for the Penn State Football Blue-White spring game was Rivals100 offensive lineman William Satterwhite out of Ohio, who made his third trip to campus since November.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive guard currently ranks as the No. 93 overall prospect and spoke with Happy Valley Insider not too long after his visit to campus.

“The visit was great,” Satterwhite told Rivals. “I’d say the thing that stood out was the dedication of the fans and the environment of the stadium. Even though it wasn’t an actual game, the fans were going crazy.”