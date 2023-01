On Saturday, Penn State Football hosted several visitors on campus for another Junior Day event, but one of the literal biggest recruits on campus was 2024 offensive lineman William Satterwhite out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Ohio.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive guard spoke with Nittany Nation shortly after the visit to recap everything that he saw.

“The visit was great,” Satterwhite told NN. "We took some pictures then learned some things about the school. Coach (James) Franklin talked to everyone and answered all our questions. We also saw the field and then I spoke with a couple of the coaches personally before leaving."