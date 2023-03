One of Penn State's top targets on offense, Georgia running back Duke Watson has scheduled his official visit to Happy Valley per a source.

"I talk a lot with coaches (Ja’Juan Seider), coach (James) Franklin and coach (Kenny) Sanders." Watson told NN. "I also hear a lot from I love how they get in touch with me everyday and keep in close contact show a lot of love and that’s very important to me. Right now they are definitely top three for me."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back recruit has scheduled his official visit to Penn State for the weekend of June 9th, joining fellow Georgia native tight end Caleb Odom and New Jersey safety Vaboue Toure as the only other two confirmed recruits so far for that same weekend.