2024 Rivals250 DL Whittington to visit Penn State in near future

Penn State will get a visit later this month from one of the top 2024s in the Keystone State in Imhotep Charter (PA) defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington.

No date has been set in stone yet, but the Rivals250 prospect and 6-foot-2, 255-pounder is fired up to take a full tour of State College for the first time.

His first trip didn’t disappoint.

“When I was at the ‘White Out’ game, I saw it as a place I could call home,” Whittington told Nittany Nation. “I never got to see the facilities, but I can tell it’ll be really dope.”

Whittington went into detail on what made the experience special.

“I haven’t been everywhere yet, but I haven’t seen an atmosphere like that yet,” he said. “Everyone told me the ‘White Out’ game was the ‘White Out’ game for a reason. They fed us wonderfully and it was a good time with my teammates and coaches. Penn State is on my list for sure because the love and hospitality they show is ridiculous.”