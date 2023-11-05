Three-star 2024 offensive tackle Andrew Dennis will take an official visit to Happy Valley next weekend, he announced via X on Sunday. The Mount Pleasant, Michigan native will join a growing list of visitors when Penn State hosts Michigan in Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Dennis backed off his pledge from Michigan State shortly after Mel Tucker was fired by the school on October 16th and gained steam on the recruiting trail since. The three-star lineman has picked up offers from Kentucky, Utah, Clemson, Nebraska, Auburn, Purdue and the Nittany Lions, among others in the last two months. The Penn State offer came from Phil Trautwein on September 13th

Trautwein and the Nittany Lions have four offensive line commitments in the class of 2024 at the moment, four-stars Cooper Cousins and Donovan Harbour, and three-stars Garrett Sexton and Eagan Boyer. Four-star athlete Caleb Brewer could also join the offensive line next year. Dennis now enters the fold as a potential sixth addition to that group in the class.

Shortly after Dennis decommitted from the Spartans, he identified Penn State as a school that stood out in his recruitment in an interview with Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove and will now take his official visit outside of East Lansing.