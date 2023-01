Penn State continues to send out new offers in the class of 2024 this week as North Carolina wideout Terrell Anderson tweeted out that he received one.

The 6-foot-3, 184-pound wide receiver prospect hails from Grimsley High School over in Greensboro, North Carolina and with the latest offer from PSU, he is now up to 13 total scholarships.

“Penn State has been recruiting me for a while now, but Coach (Ty) Howle texted me last night telling me he was coming to the school to see me in the morning,” Anderson told NN. “At that moment I knew I was definitely getting the offer. So I came in to school and that was one of the first faces I saw, then he offered me.”