But how does the Nittany Lions class sit nationally after their latest commitment?

On Wednesday, Penn State picked up commitment No. 10 of the 2025 recruiting cycle on Wednesday when four-star linebacker Dayshaun Burnett announced his commitment. He's the Nittany Lions' fifth commitment of the WPIAL and their sixth four-star commitment of the cycle.

The Nittany Lions class currently sits sixth in the country behind Notre Dame, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Rounding out the top-10 current is Auburn, Georgia, Texas, and Texas Tech.

Only LSU and Ohio State have fewer than 10 commitments within the top six, both of prospects hold a pair of five-star commitments in the cycle.

The Nittany Lions are currently 85 points behind Oklahoma whose in fifth place. That being said, one Nittany Lion commitment, Xxavier Thomas is still waiting to receive his first star and Rivals rating which could boost the Nittany Lions closer to Oklahoma or even past the Sooners.



