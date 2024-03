Class of 2025, Malcolm X Shabazz High School (NJ) defensive back Omari Gaines took to social media a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from Penn State Football and will pursue other options. The three-star recruit was one of 12 verbal commitments for the Nittany Lions in the class of 2025, originally pledging to the program back in March of 2023 as he was the program's longest tenured commitment.

Advertisement

"I would like to start by thanking Coach Franklin and the entire PSU staff for giving me the opportunity to accept a scholarship at PSU," Gaines said via Twitter. "I would also like to thank Nittany Lion Nation for all their love and support, but after numerous conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State University and reopen my recruitment." With this decommitment, Gaines becomes the second decommit for the Nittany Lions this recruiting cycle, joining the likes of fellow New Jersey offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews. Stay tuned for more on Gaines and where Penn State Football could look to next right here on Happy Valley Insider!

RIVALS REACTION....