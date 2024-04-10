Somerville (NJ) defensive end prospect Jayden Loftin has narrowed down his list of schools to seven. On Wednesday, the three-star prospect announced via his X account.

Making the cut for Loftin is Tennessee, South Carolina, Syracuse, Penn State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Notably, the 6-foot-4 defensive end currently has four official visits scheduled to West Virginia (May 31), Tennessee (June 7), Minnesota (June 14), and Penn State (June 21).

Starting with the 2025 recruiting class prospects can take more than five official visits but it's currently unclear if he'll schedule additional official visits to South Carolina, Syracuse, and Wisconsin.

During his recruitment thus far, Penn State and Syracuse have been the most visited programs each receiving a trio of visits.

