One of the newest offers that came out of this past weekend's Penn State Football Junior Day event was class of 2025 athlete Antwan Black Jr. out of Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pa.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete spoke with us here at Nittany Nation after his visit to campus to break down the offer and more.

"During the photo shoot there assistant DBs coach came up to me on my last spot to take pictures and he said coach (James) Franklin wants to have a meeting with you," Black told Nittany Nation. "Then I got done, went and changed then we walked upstairs into coach Franklin's office. He just shook my hand and said have a seat, then we started talking and he said so Antwan we are going to offer you a full ride to Penn State University."