2025 Ironton High School (OH) safety Josh Johnson has begun scheduling his official visits and the first one that the three-star prospect has announced is a trip to Penn State in June.

Johnson confirmed with Happy Valley Insider on Thursday afternoon that he'll be taking an official visit on the weekend of June 7-9. Johnson previously visited Penn State on November 18, 2023.

On top of his offer from Penn State, Johnson also holds notable offers from Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville Michigan State, Tennessee, and West Virginia. All in all, he holds 18 scholarship offers in total.



Schools that Johnson has also visited in his recruitment include Louisville, West Virginia, and Michigan State.





