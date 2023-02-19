Nittany Nation caught up with 2025 defensive lineman Christian Hudson from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida to discuss his offer to play at Penn State.

New recruiting coordinator Khalil Ahmad called Hudson and broke the news of him receiving an offer from Penn State.

"Coach Ahmad said he really liked my pass rush ability and how I'm able to play both sides of the ball," he said.

Hudson also spoke about Penn State and what it would mean to play at the school and also what it would be like to play for coach Franklin.

“It would be awesome just to be able to play at the college level but on one of biggest ones out there and coach Franklin runs a great program with a bright future," said Hudson.

Hudson plans on visiting schools in the summer, but he doesn't know exactly when. However, the schools that are on his list include Penn State and Iowa State, as those are the two that have communicated with him the most so far.