"After careful consideration I have decided to respectfully decommit from Penn State,” Matthews said via social media. “This has been a difficult decision, as I have the utmost respect for the university, its coaches, and the entire Penn State community. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the coaching staff, faculty, and fans at Penn State for their unwavering support and belief in me. The recruiting process has been an incredible journey, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity that Penn State offered me. After much reflection and discussion with my family and mentors, I believe it is in my best interest to explore other options for my academic and athletic future. This decision was not made lightly, and it comes after countless hours of thought and contemplation. I kindly request that you respect my decision and the privacy of my family during this time. I look forward to the next chapter in my journey, wherever it may lead me. Thank you again to everyone at Penn State for your support and understanding.”

One program to keep an eye on in Matthews' recruitment is Georgia, as the Bulldogs have been pushing for Matthews to come down to Athens, Georgia for a visit and from the sound of it, that visit will happen soon.

