Penn State 2025 running back commitment Tiqwai Hayes earned Mr. Pennsylvania Big School honors over the weekend, sharing the award with Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver signee Rico Scott.

Hayes becomes the eighth player since 2010 to earn the honor while being committed or signed to play his collegiate football at Penn State. He joins RB Nicholas Singleton (2021), CB Daequan Hardy (2018), DB Lamont Wade (2016), RB Miles Sanders (2015), QB Michael Shuster (2025), and RB Saquon Barkley (2014).

Also winning the award in 2018 was Julian Fleming, who of course signed with Ohio State out of Southern Columbia as part of the 2020 reruiting cyle but transferred to Penn State this offseason to finish his career with the Nittany Lions.