Last month, 2025 four-star linebacker Bertt Clatterbaugh announced his top five of Notre Dame , Georgia , Virginia Tech , Clemson , and Penn State . This month, the Eastern View (Va.) standout will visit three of those top five schools, he told Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman on Tuesday night.

Friedman's first visit this month will be to Penn State, he'll make the trip to Happy Valley on January 20. It will be his fourth visit to Penn State and his first since taking in the Nittany Lions' White Out win over Iowa on September 23. It's set to be a big weekend for Penn State at the linebacker position with multiple of the program's top linebacker targets set to visit, notably, it will be the first opportunity for many of them to meet and talk with new Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

After visiting Penn State, he'll travel down to Clemson for the Tigers' Junior Day on January 27. The Culpeper (Va.) native has also been a rather frequent visit for the Tigers including making a trip down in November to watch Clemson defeat Notre Dame.

He'll then finish off his three weekends of visits by visiting Virginia Tech - another program that he has seen his fair share of, unsurprisingly during his recruitment. The Hokies under head coach Brent Pry have made keeping elite in-state prospects at home and Clatterbaugh, a top-five prospect in the state in the 2025 recruiting cycle is among those top targets.