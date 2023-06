On Tuesday, the Penn State Football coaching staff extended an offer to in-state 2026 prospect Kyshawn Robinson. Listed as an athlete by Rivals, Robinson plays quarterback for Westinghouse High School in Pittsburgh, but that likely won't be his position at the next level.

With the new offer, the Nittany Lions join Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia as the five Power-5 programs to offer Robinson thus far into his recruitment.