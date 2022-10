Coming in at 6-foot-2, 160-poinds Gregory is a special prospect as he excels at playing both sides of the ball. It's that versatility that caught the eye of the Nittany Lions coaching staff, specifically defensive backs coach Terry Smith who reached out to Gregory’s coach to tell him about the offer

"Coach Terry reached out to one of my coaches," Gregory told Nittany Nation. "He said that he really liked that I was an overall athlete and how I can play both sides of the ball. He said he couldn’t just label me as a wide receiver, rather an athlete. They liked my film so far too."