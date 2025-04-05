Premium content
Published Apr 5, 2025
2026 In-State OL Tavian Branch Says Penn State Is High On List After Visit
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State Football had another spring practice on Saturday and with that came a long list of top recruiting targets in the 2026 class.

One of those top targets was in-state offensive lineman Tavian Branch from Riverside High School and he spoke with Happy Valley Insider about his visit to campus and more.

“I had a great time today in Happy Valley,” Branch told Rivals. “What stood out the most was the culture and the program. They just showed how I’m a top priority to them, Penn State is very high on my list.”

