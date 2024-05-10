Advertisement
2026 in-state OLB Wydeek Collier details new offer from Penn State

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football already has one commit in the 2026 class and they are actively look for a second as they sent out a new 2026 in-state offer this week to Wydeek Collier out of Neumann-Goretti High School.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound outside linebacker prospect spoke with Happy Valley Insider following the news.

“Coach (Deion) Barnes called my coach and he told me about the offer,” Collier told HVI. “It means a lot to get this offer. Being from Pennsylvania, Penn State is the offer that almost everybody from PA wants.”

