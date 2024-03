On Saturday, Penn State hosted a large group of prospects across multiple recruiting cycles to take in the Nittany Lions third spring practice of the year. One of those visitors is an emerging talent out of New Jersey 2026 offensive lineman Roseby Lubinus.

The 6-foot-7, 297-pound offensive lineman is still a rather unknown prospect but that could change now with a Penn State offer under his belt.

Shortly after concluding his visit on Saturday, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Lubinus to discuss his visit and offer from the Nittany Lions.