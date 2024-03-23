2026 OT Darius Gray 'absolultely loved' most recent trip to Penn State
On Saturday, Penn State hosted a large group of 2025, 2026, and 2027 recruits on campus for their latest spring practice. Among those visitors was one of the region's top prospects, Richmond (VA) standout Darius Gray.
It was Gray's third trip to Penn State in his recruitment and it sounds like it won't be his last either.
NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Shortly after wrapping up his unofficial visit, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Gray to discuss his trip to Happy Valley.
Gray is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals and the No.113 player in the nation overall. He also is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Virginia, a recruiting ground that the Nittany Lions have had a ton of success in under James Franklin as well as the No. 3 offensive guard in the country.
On top of his offer from Penn State, Gray holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Marlynad, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news