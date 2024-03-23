It was Gray's third trip to Penn State in his recruitment and it sounds like it won't be his last either.

On Saturday, Penn State hosted a large group of 2025, 2026, and 2027 recruits on campus for their latest spring practice. Among those visitors was one of the region's top prospects, Richmond (VA) standout Darius Gray .

Shortly after wrapping up his unofficial visit, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Gray to discuss his trip to Happy Valley.

Gray is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals and the No.113 player in the nation overall. He also is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Virginia, a recruiting ground that the Nittany Lions have had a ton of success in under James Franklin as well as the No. 3 offensive guard in the country.

On top of his offer from Penn State, Gray holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Marlynad, Miami (FL), Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.



