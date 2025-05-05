2026 Virginia Linebacker Mathieu Lamah Commits to Penn State Football

The 6-foot-3, 221-pounds linebacker becomes Penn State's 15th commit in their 2026 recruiting class , which continues to rank in the Top 10 nationally per Rivals.

Penn State is off to a strong start with their 2026 recruiting class. That strong start has continued with the commitment of three-star linebacker Mathieu Lamah ( formerly Mathieu Kanu )

The Nokesville, Virginia, native chose the Nittany Lions over Power 4 offers from Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, among others.

The Nittany Lions were a long-time leader for Lamah, and despite talking multiple visits elsewhere this spring, Penn State's lead for the three-star linebacker never evaporated.

Landing Lamah is a big boost to Penn State's defensive class. The 6'3", 221 pound Lamah is one of the staff's top linebacker targets for the 2026 cycle. Lamah is the second linebacker commit in the class, joining Terry Wiggins, safeties Matt Sieg and Darrell Carey, cornerbacks David Davis and Julian Peterson, defensive end Daniel Jennings,and defensive tackle Isaac Chukwurah as defensive players in the class.

Lamah is set to officially visit Penn State in June. He also has a June official visit scheduled for Virginia Tech, but odds are that visit will not take place now.