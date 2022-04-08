A closer look at Penn State's options at running back in 2023

After a highly successful 2022 recruiting campaign where Ja'Juan Seider landed arguably the best running back tandem in the nation, he is still in search for his running back in the 2023 class. Despite signing two backs inside the top fifteen at their position last cycle, it certainly hasn't stopped Seider from shooting for the stars again, as he should.

With twenty plus offers out to backs in this cycle, we break it down into a few tiers for the more notable names and where things currently stand.