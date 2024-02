On Monday, Penn State men's basketball head coach Mike Rhoades announced that Nittany Lions' star guard Kanye Clary is no longer with the program, a decision made by Rhoades.



While Clary has not seen consistent minutes since taking an elbow to the face against Minnesota on January 27, the Virginia Beach native has been the Nittany Lions' top scorer this season, averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the floor.



The departure of Clary is a big one for the Nittany Lions both in the present but also heading into the 2024-25 season and beyond.