Penn State will have to wait at least one more year before having a defensive back selected in the first round. On Thursday night, cornerback Joey Porter Jr, who many thought would be a first-round draft pick slid out of the first round. Now, the All-American corner is one of the best players available in the draft entering Friday night's second and third rounds. Below, we take a look at several spots where Porter Jr could potentially land.

No.32 Pittsburgh Steelers

It was widely thought that the Steelers could draft the Steelers' legacy in the first round, instead, the Steelers chose to protect Kenny Pickett and selected Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones. But now, the Steelers are on the board again and have another opportunity to select Porter Jr with a major need also at cornerback. It makes all the sense in the world and it would be fitting to see Porter Jr wear the same black and gold jersey that his father wore for so long.

No.33 Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are working hard on rebuilding their team now under head coach Jonathan Gannon. Once a heavily talented secondary is now looking bleak especially with safety Budda Baker looking to leave the desert as well. That being said while safety may be a concern down the road, cornerback is a huge concern for the Cardinals right now.

No.35 Indianapolis Colts

The Colts got their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson in the first round but could they pick up another key piece of what has the talent to be a top defense? Porter Jr makes a lot of sense for the Colts at No.35.

No.40 New Orleans Saints