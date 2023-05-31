On Wednesday, additional kickoff time and television assignments for Penn State's upcoming 2023 season were announced. Previously, kickoff times for their season opener against West Virginia, White Out game against Iowa, and Black Friday matchup against Michigan State were all announced.

After opening up with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time against West Virginia on September 2 on NBC, the Nittany Lions will host Delaware in a non-conference matchup on September 9 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, the game scheduled to be televised exclusively on Peacock. Due to the Big Ten's new media agreement, Peacock will get to exclusively stream four non-conference and four conference games each year.

Following that, they'll open up their first Big Ten game of the year on the road at Illinois, a noon kickoff on Fox.

They'll return home on September 23 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Iowa on CBS in their annual White Out as well. There is still no announced kickoff time for their September 30th matchup against Northwestern in Evanston.

After a bye week, the weekend of October 7, the Nittany Lions are set to host UMass at 3:30 p.m. with the network not yet being announced. This likely will be the program's required Big Ten game of the season.

Additionally, their October 21st trip to Columbus does not yet have a kickoff time or tv assignment. It is a smaller schedule for the Big Ten that week with the only other truly premier matchup being that of Michigan at Michigan State. The Nittany Lions showdown against Ohio State seems very likely to be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game of the week if both teams live up to expectations this season.

A kickoff time for their October 28 matchup against Indiana and November 4 matchup against Maryland also do not have any kickoff times or television assignments yet.

The next premier game on the schedule is against Michigan on November 11. That kickoff time was released on Wednesday, it will be televised at noon on FOX as the network's Fox Big Noon Kickoff game. It will also serve as the program's Stripe Out.

While the November 18th matchup against Rutgers remains undecided in terms of kickoff and television assignments, the season finale against Michigan State was previously announced now as a Black Friday matchup at Ford Field in Detroit and will be televised on NBC with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time.

In list form;

Sep 2. West Virginia (7:30 p.m. - NBC)

Sep 9. Delaware (3:30 p.m. - Peacock exclusive)

Sep 16. at Illinois (12:00 p.m. - FOX)

Sep 23. vs Iowa (8:00 pm. - CBS)

Sep 30. at Northwestern (TBD)

Oct 14. vs UMass (3:30 p.m - TBD)

Oct 21. at Ohio State (TBD)

Oct 28. vs Indiana (TBD)

Nov 4. at Maryland (TBD)

Nov 11. vs Michigan (12:00 p.m. - FOX)

Nov. 18 vs Rutgers (TBD)

Nov.24 at* Michigan State (7:30 p.m. - NBC - Ford Field, Detroit (MI))