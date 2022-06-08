Alabama S commit Elliot Washington set to make official visit to Penn State

On Tuesday night, long-standing Alabama safety commitment and Venice (FL) standout Elliot Washington announced he would be making an official visit to Penn State this upcoming weekend. The four-star prospect ranked as the nation's 44th best safety and 62nd best player in the state of Florida has been committed to Nick Saban and the Tide since January 31 of this year.

Washington is an Alabama legacy, his father played basketball for the Crimson Tide from 1991 to 1993 under head coaches Wimp Sanderson and David Hobbs. After taking an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa at the end of January, it didn't take long for Washington to commit to the Crimson Tide, becoming their first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

James Franklin and company will, however, look to change that as they look to continue their success in the Sunshine State this upcoming weekend. Penn State this weekend will be hosting three other visitors from Florida as committed quarterback Marcus Stokes, four-star running back Treyaun Webb, and three-star linebacker Corey Lucius all are scheduled to be in town.

While he remains committed to Alabama, it isn't a huge surprise that Washington has scheduled at least this official visit to Happy Valley. Late last month, Washington posted on Twitter that he would be visiting more schools to "fully evaluate and compare all my opportunities as a student-athlete." He also has an official visit to Michigan State slated for June 17.