Alabama three-star CB Rickey Gibson covers top three schools
Looking to verbally commit before his senior season begins with Hewitt Trussville (Ala.), Rickey Gibson is concentrating on three programs going forward. The three-star cornerback has Georgia, Penn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news