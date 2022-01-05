All-American Bowl: Teams that should be pleased
SAN ANTONIO – Two days of practices are in the books at the All-American Bowl. Here is a look at five schools that should be really excited about their commits at this event.
MORE ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: OL vs. DL | Daniel Martin interview | Tuesday's best | Gorney's thoughts | Trevonte Citizen interview | Josh Conerly interview | West OL vs. DL | East OL vs. DL
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
GEORGIA
Five-star defensive end Mykel Williams has backed up his ranking so far this week with two excellent practice days. The Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway standout has been great off the edge, has shown power when needed and continues to win reps.
The other Georgia commit who has been excellent in practice has been four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey. The speedy corner has been fantastic in coverage, has the speed to keep up with any receiver and while there are five corners currently ranked ahead of him, there will be a conversation to move him even higher.
Lots of other Georgia commits are here as well but Williams and Humphrey have been by far the best.
*****
LSU
There are a few LSU commits here but Quency Wiggins is by far the most impressive and he has superstar potential. The 6-foot-5, 273-pound high four-star prospect is one of the best-looking prospects at this event, he moves well, can dominate physically against almost any offensive tackle and oozes the possibility of being really special down the line.
Four-star linebacker signee DeMario Tolan has also flashed at times.
*****
NOTRE DAME
A healthy portion of Notre Dame’s commit list is at the All-American Bowl and many have performed really well through two days of practice. Four-star offensive lineman Billy Schrauth has been a physical force, four-star OL Aamil Wagner is undersized but is surprisingly strong and super athletic.
Then on the defensive side of the ball Tyson Ford is one of the best-looking defensive linemen here and Aiden Gobaira has an incredible motor. Four-star receiver Tobias Merriweather has tremendous length on the outside and can outreach cornerbacks so he will be an important weapon in the Irish offense.
*****
OHIO STATE
Ohio State is well-represented in San Antonio and future Buckeyes turning in solid performances were four-star quarterback Devin Brown and four-star receivers Kojo Antwi and Kyion Grayes the best of the bunch.
The quarterback group is pretty close skill-wise on both teams but Brown has been impressive through two days. Antwi was especially good on Wednesday as he showed off speed and route-running ability to get open. When four-star DE Caden Curry has room to operate, he’s much more effective than when he’s trying to mix it up physically.
*****
PENN STATE
One of the best players at the entire event has been five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who has shown a phenomenal mix of speed and power all week. He can overpower offensive tackles by bull-rushing or by using speed to the edge. The five-star has more than backed up his ranking.
Four-star quarterback Drew Allar has done well, too, and could be the best quarterback here after two days. He’s big, has a live arm and can zip it anywhere on the field.
Four-star running back Nicholas Singleton has also looked good, especially in pass-catching opportunities.