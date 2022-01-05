All-American Bowl: Teams that should be pleased

GEORGIA

Mykel Williams

Five-star defensive end Mykel Williams has backed up his ranking so far this week with two excellent practice days. The Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway standout has been great off the edge, has shown power when needed and continues to win reps. The other Georgia commit who has been excellent in practice has been four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey. The speedy corner has been fantastic in coverage, has the speed to keep up with any receiver and while there are five corners currently ranked ahead of him, there will be a conversation to move him even higher. Lots of other Georgia commits are here as well but Williams and Humphrey have been by far the best.

*****

LSU

Quency Wiggins

There are a few LSU commits here but Quency Wiggins is by far the most impressive and he has superstar potential. The 6-foot-5, 273-pound high four-star prospect is one of the best-looking prospects at this event, he moves well, can dominate physically against almost any offensive tackle and oozes the possibility of being really special down the line. Four-star linebacker signee DeMario Tolan has also flashed at times.

*****

NOTRE DAME

Billy Schrauth

A healthy portion of Notre Dame’s commit list is at the All-American Bowl and many have performed really well through two days of practice. Four-star offensive lineman Billy Schrauth has been a physical force, four-star OL Aamil Wagner is undersized but is surprisingly strong and super athletic. Then on the defensive side of the ball Tyson Ford is one of the best-looking defensive linemen here and Aiden Gobaira has an incredible motor. Four-star receiver Tobias Merriweather has tremendous length on the outside and can outreach cornerbacks so he will be an important weapon in the Irish offense.

*****

OHIO STATE

Devin Brown

Ohio State is well-represented in San Antonio and future Buckeyes turning in solid performances were four-star quarterback Devin Brown and four-star receivers Kojo Antwi and Kyion Grayes the best of the bunch. The quarterback group is pretty close skill-wise on both teams but Brown has been impressive through two days. Antwi was especially good on Wednesday as he showed off speed and route-running ability to get open. When four-star DE Caden Curry has room to operate, he’s much more effective than when he’s trying to mix it up physically.

*****

PENN STATE

Dani Dennis-Sutton