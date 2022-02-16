Assessing the issues with the Penn State Football run game

Penn State’s Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich loves to get the football to its playmakers through the air in the passing game. There was one downfall to Coach Yurcich’s offense in his first season and that was the running game. The running game was not consistent and forced the Penn State offense to be in tough third down passing situations. Not a single running back on the Penn State roster rushed for over 1,000 rushing yards in 2021.

Looking back at the 2019, 2020 and 2021 season we can see that the 2021 run game for the Penn State offense declined in just about every rushing statistical category. From 2018 to 2019 Penn State had Ricky Rahne who was the offensive coordinator and there was a clear balance for both the passing and running game, but the focus was establishing the run game to set up the play action passing game to attack opposing defenses.

For the 2020 season, Penn State had Kirk Ciarrocca as the offensive coordinator, but they declined overall as an offense, so they eventually parted ways and that’s when current Penn State Offensive Coordinator Michael Yurcich took over for the 2021 season. Yurcich’s offense is all about pushing the football down the field from a passing game perspective. if you look at his track record coaching at previous schools and what he did with the Penn State offense this past season, he will use the passing game to set up the run game. Penn State has to find a better identity within its running game in 2022 because they have more success as an offense overall when they are a balanced in both the run and passing game. I believe with it being the second year of the offense under Yurcich’s system I expect this offense to take another step while establishing more of a ground game while staying explosive as an offense outside on the perimeter.

Another way for Penn State to fix its running game going into 2022 is the blocking schemes for zone run’s in communicating with one another to understand who they are supposed to chip and climb to the second level of the defense. Being able to recognize and communicate different pre snap pressure alignment that opposing defensive lines are showing and shifting before the snap will allow the offensive line to create those necessary running lanes for the running backs.