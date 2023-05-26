With the 2023 college football season just a few months out, Athlon Sports has released its preseason All Big Ten football teams.

There are 13 total Nittany Lion representatives with four members being selected to the first team.

On the first team, there is no surprise to whom was given the nod from the blue and white. The lone offensive player is left tackle Olu Fashanu who is a projected top pick in next year’s NFL Draft. The three defensive players who also received preseason first-team honors are defensive end Chop Robinson, linebacker Abdul Carter, and cornerback Kalen King.

Second-team honors were awarded to running back Nick Singleton (as both a running back and kick returner), wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith as well as defensive end Adisa Issac.

While running back Kaytron Allen is the only third-team honoree, the fourth team has a number of Nittany Lions on it such as quarterback Drew Allar and offensive lineman Caedan Wallace on offense. On defense, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and safety Keaton Ellis wrap up the fourth team to account for 13 total selections.

Penn State trails only Ohio State (20) and Michigan (17) in players listed.

The Nittany Lions are set to enter year 10 under head coach James Franklin and are coming off their fourth 11-win season of his tenure. The Nittany Lions in 2022 went 11-2 including 7-2 in conference play, earning a trip to the Rose Bowl where they defeated Utah 35-21 to win their first Rose Bowl since 1995.

The Nittany Lions will start their 2023 season and the Drew Allar era at quarterback off on September 2 against the West Virginia Mountaineers in primetime fashion with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff for NBC's first Big Ten primetime game of the new Big Ten television deal.